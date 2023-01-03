Pittsburgh Police officer injured after responding to domestic incident in Brookline

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A Pittsburgh police officer is recovering after being injured responding to a domestic incident in Brookline.

Just before 4 a.m., officers responded to an incident along Brookline Boulevard.

Police say officers surrounded a vehicle where the man involved in the incident was inside.

The man is accused of putting the vehicle in reverse, hitting a police car, and causing the officer to jump out of the way, hitting their head on a curb.

The officer is expected to be okay.

The driver took off, crashing along Pioneer Avenue, but police caught him after a short chase.

KDKA Photojournalist Brian Smithmyer

Charges are pending.