Pittsburgh Police officer injured after responding to domestic incident in Brookline

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A Pittsburgh police officer is recovering after being injured responding to a domestic incident in Brookline.

Just before 4 a.m., officers responded to an incident along Brookline Boulevard.

Police say officers surrounded a vehicle where the man involved in the incident was inside.

The man is accused of putting the vehicle in reverse, hitting a police car, and causing the officer to jump out of the way, hitting their head on a curb.

The officer is expected to be okay.

The driver took off, crashing along Pioneer Avenue, but police caught him after a short chase.

Charges are pending. 

First published on January 3, 2023 / 5:42 AM

