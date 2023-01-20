Pittsburgh police officer on administrative leave after putting dead cat on fence

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pittsburgh police said an officer is on administrative leave after putting a dead cat on a fence behind the station.

A Pittsburgh Public Safety spokesperson said police are aware of an officer putting a dead feral cat on a fence "staged to look like it was climbing," but didn't specify where the officer worked.

The bureau is taking the accusations "very seriously," the spokesperson said.

The officer, who wasn't named, was placed on administrative leave while an internal investigation takes place.