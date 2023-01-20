Watch CBS News
Local News

Pittsburgh police officer on administrative leave after putting dead cat on fence

/ CBS Pittsburgh

CBS News Live
CBS News Pittsburgh Live

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pittsburgh police said an officer is on administrative leave after putting a dead cat on a fence behind the station. 

A Pittsburgh Public Safety spokesperson said police are aware of an officer putting a dead feral cat on a fence "staged to look like it was climbing," but didn't specify where the officer worked. 

The bureau is taking the accusations "very seriously," the spokesperson said.  

The officer, who wasn't named, was placed on administrative leave while an internal investigation takes place.

First published on January 20, 2023 / 1:36 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.