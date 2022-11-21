Police seek missing Pittsburgh man who disappeared 2 weeks ago

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Pittsburgh police are asking for help from the public finding a man who hasn't been seen in about two weeks.

William Garasich Jr., 30, goes by Billy. He has a beard and a cross tattoo on his right forearm. He is 5-feet-6-inches tall and weighs about 145 pounds.

William Garasich Jr. has a cross tattoo on his right forearm. (Photo Courtesy: Pittsburgh Police)



Garasich was last seen on the morning of Nov. 5, police said.

He is known to frequent Stanton Heights, Lawrenceville and the Waterworks areas, police said.

Anyone who has seen him should call Pittsburgh police at 412-323-7141.