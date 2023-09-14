Pittsburgh police searching for missing, 'at risk' 17-year-old girl
UPDATE: She's been found. The previous story is below.
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Pittsburgh police are asking for help finding a missing and "at risk" 17-year-old girl.
Police said Cassandra Smith was last seen in the area of the Pittsburgh Science & Technology Academy on Thackeray Avenue in Oakland at 1 p.m. on Thursday.
She's described as 5-foot-tall, weighing 150 pounds with brown curly hair and brown eyes. Police said she has several nose piercings and was last seen wearing a dark gray hoodie and light blue jeans.
Anyone with information is asked to call 911.
