Pittsburgh police searching for missing, 'at risk' 17-year-old girl

UPDATE: She's been found. The previous story is below. 

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Pittsburgh police are asking for help finding a missing and "at risk" 17-year-old girl. 

Police said Cassandra Smith was last seen in the area of the Pittsburgh Science & Technology Academy on Thackeray Avenue in Oakland at 1 p.m. on Thursday. 

She's described as 5-foot-tall, weighing 150 pounds with brown curly hair and brown eyes. Police said she has several nose piercings and was last seen wearing a dark gray hoodie and light blue jeans. 

Anyone with information is asked to call 911. 

First published on September 14, 2023 / 4:28 PM

