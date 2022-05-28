Watch CBS News
Pittsburgh police looking for missing young siblings

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh police are looking for two missing siblings. 

Rosie and Bayjai Germany are missing, police say. (Photo Credit: Pittsburgh Police)

Siblings Rosie and Bayjai Germany were last seen at their home in Hazelwood, police said Friday.

Rosie, 11, is 4-foot-6 with black hair and brown eyes. Bayjai, 13, is 5-foot-4 with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police at 412-323-7141.

May 27, 2022

