Pittsburgh police looking for missing 62-year-old man

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh police are looking for a missing 62-year-old man who officials say is "considered at risk due to medical issues."

Pittsburgh Public Safety said Curtis Howard was last seen by family at UPMC Mercy Hospital in Uptown on April 27 entering his vehicle, which is a white or silver Chevrolet HHR with Pennsylvania license plate LJC-6444.

Anyone with information can call 412-323-7141.

