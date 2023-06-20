Pittsburgh police looking for missing 13-year-old boy

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh police are looking for a missing 13-year-old boy.

Police said Ronnell Miller Jr. was last seen June 17 at 9:30 a.m. when he was dropped off at Brighton Road and Marshall Avenue. Officials say he did not return home to Turtle Creek by 9 p.m. and has not been heard from since.

He has brown hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a green zip hoodie, blue jeans, and black, orange, and green Puma shoes.

Anyone with information can call 911 or 412-323-7800.