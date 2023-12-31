Pittsburgh Police looking into two separate crashes involving police cruisers

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pittsburgh Police are looking into two separate crashes involving two of their cruisers.

First, they are investigating after one of the cruisers was involved in a crash on Shady and Wilkins Avenues just after 5 p.m. on Saturday.

The police officer and the driver of the other vehicle were not injured in the crash.

Police said during that crash lights and sirens were in use.

Second, Pittsburgh Police said a K9 officer was on his way to a burglary call when he lost control of his vehicle and crashed into a pole on Lemington and Paulson Avenues.

The officer was not seriously injured and the K9 was taken to a veterinarian's office to be checked for injuries.