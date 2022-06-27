Police: 11-year-old girl missing after leaving Larmier home overnight
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Pittsburgh police are asking for help finding an 11-year-old girl who disappeared in the middle of the night after leaving a home in Larimer.
Kamarah Sanders, 11, has not been seen since leaving a home on Carver Street today around 3 a.m., police said.
She may be in the Homewood, Larmier, East Liberty or the East Hills neighborhoods, police said.
Sanders is described as being 5-feet-5-inches tall and weighs about 100 pounds. Police said she was last seen wearing a red tank top, green pajama pants and a blue bonnet.
Anyone who has seen her is asked to call police at 412-323-7141.
