Police: 11-year-old girl missing after leaving Larmier home overnight

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Pittsburgh police are asking for help finding an 11-year-old girl who disappeared in the middle of the night after leaving a home in Larimer.

Kamarah Sanders, 11, has not been seen since leaving a home on Carver Street today around 3 a.m., police said.

Pittsburgh Police looking for missing 11-year-old Kamarah Sanders. (Source: Pittsburgh Police)

She may be in the Homewood, Larmier, East Liberty or the East Hills neighborhoods, police said.

Sanders is described as being 5-feet-5-inches tall and weighs about 100 pounds. Police said she was last seen wearing a red tank top, green pajama pants and a blue bonnet.

If you have information, call (412) 323-7141 with tips.

Anyone who has seen her is asked to call police at 412-323-7141.