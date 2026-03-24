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Pittsburgh Police investigating shootings in Knoxville and Perry South

By
Mike Darnay
Digital Producer, CBS Pittsburgh
Mike Darnay is a digital producer and photojournalist at CBS Pittsburgh. Mike has also written and produced content for Vox Media and the Mon Valley Independent. He often covers overnight breaking news, the Pittsburgh Steelers and high school sports.
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Mike Darnay

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Police detectives are investigating evening shootings that happened in two different Pittsburgh neighborhoods.

Around 6:15 p.m. on Monday, a man in his 30s was found shot multiple times along Suncrest Street in the city's Knoxville neighborhood, according to Pittsburgh Public Safety.

Officials said the man was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

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Pittsburgh Police are searching for three actors after a man was shot multiple times along Suncrest Street in the city's Knoxville neighborhood. KDKA Photojournalist Gerome Williams

Police said that three actors from the shooting left the area on foot. 

Later in the evening around 8:45 p.m., police said they were called to the area of Wilson Avenue in the city's Perry South neighborhood for an 18-round ShotSpotter.

When officers arrived in the area, they said they found a man who had been shot multiple times.

The man was taken to the hospital in critical condition, officials said.

Detectives from the police bureau's Violent Crime Unit are investigating both shootings.

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