Pittsburgh police investigating stabbing incident

By Garrett Behanna

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Pittsburgh police are investigating after a man was found with a stab wound to his leg.

Zone 2 officers were dispatched at approximately 9:30 p.m. Saturday to Jumonville Street at Fifth Avenue for reports of a stabbing.

Officers located an adult male victim with a stab wound to his leg. The victim was conscious, alert, and speaking with officers and medics. He was transported to an area hospital in serious condition, according to Pittsburgh Public Safety.

A crime scene was discovered across Fifth Avenue in the 2000 block of Wyandotte Street.

There are no arrests at this time.

