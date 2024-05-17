Pittsburgh Police investigating Duquesne Heights shooting with two crime scenes

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- One person is dead and another was taken to the hospital following an overnight shooting in Pittsburgh's Duquesne Heights neighborhood.

Pittsburgh Police say that officers were called out to the area of Plymouth Street around 4 a.m. after someone reported that a man knocked on their door asking for help.

Pittsburgh Police say that a man was found shot multiple times along Plymouth Street in the city's Duquesne Heights neighborhood. KDKA Photojournalist Brian Smithmyer

When officers arrived at the home, they found that the man had been shot in the stomach and in the arm. He was taken to the hospital and was last listed in stable condition.

Police say that while investigating in the area where the man was found shot, they found a second crime scene at a home nearby along Virginia Avenue and that the home had signs of forced entry.

Officers found a man unresponsive inside the home and he was pronounced dead by medics. Police did not specify whether the man had also been shot or not.

According to police, the investigation is being handled by the Violent Crime Unit.