Pittsburgh police, EMS respond to stabbing incident in East Liberty

By Garrett Behanna

/ CBS Pittsburgh

EAST LIBERTY, Pa. (KDKA) - Pittsburgh police are investigating after a stabbing left a man hospitalized.

Pittsburgh emergency responders were dispatched to the 700 block of Collins Street around 11:30 p.m. Thursday for a reported stabbing.

First responders located an adult male victim inside a residence with a stab wound to his torso.

Medics transported him in critical condition to an area hospital. He was later upgraded to stable condition, according to Pittsburgh Public Safety.

The incident started as a "familial confrontation" between the victim and another man, witnesses later told police.

The investigation is ongoing.

First published on March 9, 2024 / 4:58 PM EST

