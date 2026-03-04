Man wanted for stealing guns leads police on chase in Pittsburgh before jumping in river, authorities say

A man wanted for stealing guns out of a car in Downtown Pittsburgh jumped into the river after leading officers on a chase, authorities said on Wednesday.

According to Pittsburgh Public Safety, officers tried to pull over a car at Wood Street and Forbes Avenue around 4 p.m. Police said the driver was suspected of stealing firearms from a vehicle in a Downtown parking garage earlier in the day.

The man drove away from officers, who then terminated the pursuit, Pittsburgh Public Safety said. But deputies with the Allegheny County Sheriff's Office picked up the chase, following the vehicle over the Fort Pitt Bridge. The driver turned onto West Carson Street, eventually crashing into a pole by Station Square, authorities said.

A man wanted for stealing guns in Downtown Pittsburgh jumped into the river after leading officers on a chase, authorities said. (Photo: KDKA)

After the crash, Pittsburgh Public Safety said the driver ran from the vehicle and jumped into the Monongahela River. He eventually pulled himself out of the water and was arrested.

KDKA saw divers in the water after the crash and watched as a man was placed on a stretcher and taken away in an ambulance.

Authorities didn't release his name on Wednesday, but Public Safety said he's facing multiple charges. No other information was released on Wednesday.