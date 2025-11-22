2 suspects in custody after vehicle crash, pursuit on Pittsburgh's North Side

Two people were taken into police custody, while another is still on the run after a ShotSpotter alert led to a crash into a Pittsburgh home on Saturday night, police said.

Police from Zone 1 were dispatched to a 15-round ShotSpotter alert in the 400 block of Chester Avenue on the city's North Side just before 8:30 p.m. Officers were already in the area when they noticed a vehicle fleeing the area at a high rate of speed.

Officers attempted to initiate a traffic stop, but the vehicle continued to flee until the driver lost control and struck a residence a few blocks away in the 1900 block of North Charles Street.

One man attempted to flee on foot before the collision, while two others fled on foot after. Two of the three actors were caught and taken into custody after short foot chases. The third remains at large, police said.

The Mobile Crime Unit processed evidence, including shell casings, at the original scene. Detectives are continuing to investigate.