Police searching for 13-year-old who ran away from mom Downtown

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pittsburgh police are asking for help finding a 13-year-old boy considered to be in danger after he ran away from his mom.

Police said Keith Lovelace ran from his mother in the Downtown area of Ross Street.

SVU detectives seek tips and information to locate 13-year-old Keith Lovelace. He is considered to be in danger due to... Posted by Pittsburgh Bureau of Police on Thursday, February 2, 2023

He has a Port Authority bus pass and is believed to be in danger because of his age, police said.

He's described as 5-foot-5, weighing 115 pounds. He was last seen wearing a royal blue hat, an orange, maroon and black Columbia jacket and black sweatpants.

Anyone with information is asked to call 412-323-7141.