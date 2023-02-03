Police searching for 13-year-old who ran away from mom Downtown
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pittsburgh police are asking for help finding a 13-year-old boy considered to be in danger after he ran away from his mom.
Police said Keith Lovelace ran from his mother in the Downtown area of Ross Street.
He has a Port Authority bus pass and is believed to be in danger because of his age, police said.
He's described as 5-foot-5, weighing 115 pounds. He was last seen wearing a royal blue hat, an orange, maroon and black Columbia jacket and black sweatpants.
Anyone with information is asked to call 412-323-7141.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.