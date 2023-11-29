Pittsburgh planning commission approves proposal to install video board near PNC Park
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The Pirates scored themselves a huge victory but this time it was off of the baseball diamond.
The City Planning Commission approved a proposal to install a giant video screen across the street from PNC Park.
The nearly 23-foot-by-40-foot video screen would be at the west end of the plaza, across from the home plate entrance.
On game days, it would show Pirates content ranging from games to highlights.
At other times, it would show movies, videos, or even watch parties, should the Pirates make the postseason again.
Kolano Design said the plan is to obstruct the screen from vehicles traveling the interstate by planting mature evergreen trees.
