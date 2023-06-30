Pittsburgh Stadium Authority approves plans for 30,000 sq. ft. plaza on North Shore near PNC Park

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The North Shore features many attractions and soon, another big one could be opening to the public.

The Pittsburgh Stadium Authority Board has approved plans for a 30,000 square foot plaza near PNC Park that will be anchored by a giant LED screen.

'We want this done:' Stadium authority approves site plan for new Pirates plaza on North Shore https://t.co/uURTFpFiUZ — Pittsburgh Post-Gazette (@PittsburghPG) June 29, 2023

The plaza will be built at the corner of Mazeroski Way and West General Robinson Street.

The board hopes for events like concerts, movies, watch parties, and fitness classes that could be held year-round.