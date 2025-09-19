Pittsburgh family marks century of service during Pirates games

As the Pirates' season winds down, it concludes a century of service for a local family.

From Forbes Field to Three Rivers Stadium and now PNC Park, the Mangolds have taken tickets, wiped seats, and greeted fans. It's a legacy dating back generations.

"This is my 44th season with the Pirates," Donna Mangold said while working her section.

Donna Mangold started ushering back in the days of Three Rivers Stadium. For the last 15 years, fans have been able to find her in sections 20 and 21 right behind the Pirates' dugout.

"It's been great fun and good people. Great relationships," she said.

Each step Donna Mangold takes, of which there will be thousands in each game, continues a journey her family has made each summer with the Pirates since the days of Pie Traynor.

"Can't compete with Howard and Herbie," Donna said to fans before a game against the Cubs recently.

"My uncles Howard and Herbie worked there 50-plus years," Dale Mangold said.

Dale Mangold, Donna Mangold's brother, worked as an usher with the Pirates for about 10 years, mostly in the 1980s. His uncles, Howard and Herbie, started back in 1925 in the days of Forbes Field.

Soon, other family members took their turn to usher games as the Pirates moved from Oakland to the North Shore.

"More and more of my uncles and my cousins, first cousins, second cousins, became ushers. It's just something you did," Dale Mangold said.

This year marks a century that at least one member of the Mangold family has been an usher with the Pirates. Dale Mangold said at least three dozen members of the family welcomed Pirates fans during that time.

"We always knew that we've been ushers forever, but the number 100 and then the consecutive years, it never dawned on us until now," Dale Mangold said.

"It keeps you young. It really does. You can get old really quickly. I have a good time here," Donna Mangold said.

As for the next century, Donna and Dale Mangold hope to get some nieces and nephews to keep the legacy going. Don't send Donna Mangold off yet. She still loves her job.

"I wanna keep going until I can't go any longer. As long as I can walk, I'm going to be here," she said.