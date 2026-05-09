Rafael Devers goes deep and Robbie Ray pitches the Giants to a 5-2 win over the Pirates

Rafael Devers homered to back six strong innings from Robbie Ray, and the San Francisco Giants beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 5-2 on Friday night.

The only run allowed by Ray (3-4) came in the second when Marcell Ozuna led off with his 300th career homer to put Pittsburgh up 1-0.

Devers homered for the fourth time this season, connecting against Carmen Mlodzinski (2-3) leading off the bottom half to tie it. It was just the 24th home run for San Francisco this year.

Ray walked three straight batters to load the bases with two outs in the third but struck out Oneil Cruz to keep it tied. The left-hander yielded four hits and four walks while striking out seven.

Keaton Winn pitched a perfect seventh and Matt Gage worked a scoreless eighth for San Francisco. Caleb Kilian gave up a run in the ninth but retired pinch-hitter Ryan O'Hearn on a groundout with runners on second and third to close it out.

Devers singled in the fifth and scored on a two-out single by Heliot Ramos to give the Giants a 2-1 lead.

Willy Adames led off the seventh with a single against Justin Lawrence and went to third on Ramos' double. Drew Gilbert singled to make it 3-1 before Jesús Rodríguez was hit by a pitch to load the bases. Evan Sisk gave up a two-run single to Luis Arraez that made it 5-1.

Mlodzinski permitted two runs and seven hits in six innings. Lawrence was charged with three runs and failed to get an out.

The Giants began the day with the fewest homers in the majors, the fewest runs (115), and the fewest stolen bases (10).

Pirates RHP Braxton Ashcraft (1-2, 3.02 ERA) starts Saturday opposite Giants RHP Landen Roupp (5-2, 3.18).