Konnor Griffin's 2-run double highlights a 5-run second inning as Pirates hold off Brewers 7-4

Konnor Griffin hit a two-run single to key a five-run second inning and Henry Davis tacked on a two-run homer to lead the Pittsburgh Pirates over the NL Central champion Milwaukee Brewers 7-4 on Thursday.

Milwaukee, a major league-best 95-58, leads the Los Angeles Dodgers by two games for the top NL seed and holds the tiebreaker.

Pittsburgh (76-77) is closing in on missing the playoffs for the 11th consecutive season. Since 1992, the Pirates' only postseason appearances were from 2013-15.

Griffin's opposite-field liner to left put the Pirates ahead 2-1. Oneil Cruz followed with a two-run single and Brandon Lowe was hit by a Kyle Harrison pitch with the bases loaded.

Bo Naylor hit into a run-scoring forceout in the sixth and had a solo homer in the eighth off Luke Weaver that followed Sal Frelick's sacrifice fly.

Davis homered in the eighth against Andy Ashby.

Mason Montgomery got four outs for his 14th save in 16 chances, extending his scoreless innings streak to 21 2/3 innings.

Harrison (10-5) allowed five runs — four earned — in 1 2/3 innings and in his last four outings has given up 24 runs over nine innings.

Khristian Curtis (2-0) gave up one run in 3 1/3 innings.

Brewers center fielder Garrett Mitchell was not in the lineup for a second straight game because of stiffness in the left side of his neck. He doubled as a pinch hitter in the eighth inning.

Brewers: RHP Dustin May (7-9. 4.49 ERA) starts Friday night in the opener of a three-game series at Baltimore.

Pirates RHP Paul Skenes (10-11, 3.78), 1-3 in his last nine starts, faces visiting Kansas City and RHP Randy Dobnak (3-4, 2.73 ERA) on Friday night.