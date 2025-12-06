Pittsburgh Pirates claim outfielder Marco Luciano off waivers from San Francisco Giants

The Pittsburgh Pirates claimed outfielder Marco Luciano off waivers from the San Francisco Giants on Friday.

Luciano, 24, hit .214 with 21 doubles, one triple, 23 home runs, 66 RBI, 85 walks and 76 runs scored in 125 games while spending the entire 2025 season with the Sacramento River Cats, San Francisco's Triple-A affiliate. His 23 home runs ranked fifth in the Pacific Coast League, while his 85 walks were the second-most in the league, per a media release from the Pirates.

Luciano's 23 home runs last season were also the second-most among all Giants minor-leaguers, while his 85 walks led San Francisco's minor league system.

Luciano was ranked by both Baseball America and MLB Pipeline as the No. 2 prospect in the 2018 international signing class.

The Dominican-born Luciano entered the 2023 season rated by both MLB Pipeline (No. 22) and Baseball America (No. 36) as a top-100 prospect in baseball before making his MLB debut on July 26 vs. Oakland.

He has hit .217 with eight doubles, one triple and three RBI across 41 MLB games with the Giants from 2023-24.