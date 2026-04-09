Pirates unveil 2026 City Connect uniforms, paying homage to city's iconic bridges

The Pirates and Nike unveiled the team's 2026 City Connect uniforms on Thursday morning, and they will make their on-field debut on Friday, April 17, at PNC Park when the Pirates take on the Tampa Bay Rays.

A look at the Pirates' City Connect uniforms with the gold hat. Harrison Barden / Pittsburgh Pirates

A release from the Pirates described the new uniforms as embracing "the city's unmistakable black and gold identity, celebrating a unified visual language shared across Pittsburgh's sports culture."

The jerseys are an all-black base with gold lettering. The font of the lettering mirrors the design of Pittsburgh's sister bridges. There will also be two different hats that go with the uniforms: a gold hat with a black brim, and a secondary black hat with a gold brim. Both hats display the Jolly Roger logo with swords in the background.

Konnor Griffin in the Pirates' City Connect uniform Harrison Barden / Pittsburgh Pirates

"We believe this collaboration with Nike captures the same intensity our fans bring to PNC Park," said Pirates President Travis Williams. "This version of our City Connect jersey is rooted in the colors that connect our city, our people, and our team. They represent the same grit as our hardworking, proud, and determined community. These are confident colors, but not arrogant ones. They reflect a city that expects to compete and expects to win. The design is simple and powerful, while the accents and details are subtle in a way that feels uniquely Pirates and distinctly Pittsburgh."

The MLB, in collaboration with Nike, created the City Connect series in 2021 to celebrate the bond between team and city, and they made their debut in the 2023 season.

Fans who want to purchase the new City Connect merchandise can do so inside the Pirates Fanatics Clubhouse Store at PNC Park, in the Nike App, and MLBShop.com.