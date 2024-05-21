Pittsburgh Pirates announce 2024 Hall of Fame inductees

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The Pittsburgh Pirates on Tuesday announced their newest group of inductees into the Pittsburgh Pirates Hall of Fame.

Barry Bonds, Jim Leyland and Manny Sanguillen will become the newest members inducted into the Pittsburgh Pirates Hall of Fame.

"As an organization, we are proud to add three significant members to the Pittsburgh Pirates Hall of Fame," said Pirates Chairman, Bob Nutting. "Included in this year's class is a two-time MVP award-winner in Barry, a two-time Manager-of-the-Year award-winner in Jim and a two-time World Series champion with the Pirates in Manny. All three inductees are very deserving of this prestigious recognition. We look forward to celebrating their induction with our fans and sharing their stories with generations to come."

Bonds, Leyland and Sanguillen will join the inaugural class of 19 members who were inducted into the Pirates Hall of Fame in 2022, with the four inductees from 2023.

This year's class will be honored as part of a special pre-game ceremony on the field before the game against the Cincinnati Reds on Saturday, Aug. 24.

Barry Bonds

Maybe the most eye-catching name of the three inductees, given his reputation as a longball slugger and the controversy that followed him during baseball's steroids saga, Barry Bonds is still widely regarded as one of the greatest baseball players ever. Bonds is ranked first in career wins above replacement among all major league position players, according to Baseball Reference, and second by FanGraphs, behind only Babe Ruth.

Beginning his career with the Pirates in 1986 through 1992, Bonds is the only two-time MVP award-winner in Pirates history (1990 and 1992). He won three Rawlings Gold Glove awards and two Silver Slugger awards in his seven years with the Pirates.

Bonds also ranks fifth on the Pirates' all-time home run list (176) behind Willie Stargell, Ralph Kiner, Roberto Clemente and Andrew McCutchen. He also ranks sixth on the club's all-time stolen base list (251).

Bonds is the only player in team history with at least 175 home runs and 200 stolen bases.

Jim Leyland

Jim Leyland managed the Pirates for 11 seasons from 1986-1996. He ranks third in team history with 851 wins, behind Fred Clarke (1,422) and Danny Murtaugh (1,115).

Leyland led the Pirates to three straight division championships from 1990-1992.

He will be inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame on July 21.

Manny Sanguillen

Sanguillen was a two-time World Series champion with the Pirates (1971 and 1979) and a three-time All-Star (1971, 1972 and 1975). He batted .325 in 1970 and finished third in the N.L. batting race during that season.

He ranks third among Pirates catchers in all-time games caught (1,037).

Sanguillen's lifetime batting average of .298 is the tenth-highest for catchers in Major League Baseball history, according to StatMuse.