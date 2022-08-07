Pirates announce members of inaugural Hall of Fame class

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Put on hold like so many other things because of the pandemic, the Pirates finally revealed who would be in their inaugural hall of fame class.

Plans for the Pirates Hall of Fame were announced in 2019 but were put on hold.

The inaugural class will be officially inducted on September 3.

"The Pittsburgh Pirates Hall of Fame honors the contributions of former players and managers who made a significant impact on the franchise and community for which they represented," the team said.

The first crop of inductees includes players and managers that span all the way back to the 1800s.

Also, the Pirates Hall of Fame doesn't just include Pittsburgh Pirates but members of the Homestead Grays and Pittsburgh Crawfords.

Among the class is Jack Beckley, Honus Wagner, Fred Clarke, Max Carey, Paul Waner, Lloyd Waner, Oscar Charleston, Pie Traynor, Ray Brown, Arky Vaughan, Josh Gibson, Buck Leonard, Ralph Kiner, Bill Mazeroski, Danny Murtaugh, Roberto Clemente, Willie Stargell, Steve Blass, and Dave Parker.

The team will honor its inaugural hall of fame class prior to the team's September 3 game at PNC Park against the Toronto Blue Jays.

An interactive history of the Pirates Hall of Fame can be found at this link!