Pirates announce 2023 class of Hall of Fame inductees

The Pirates have announced this year's class of inductees into the organization's Hall of Fame.

Last year, the team launched its Hall of Fame with 19 members -- and now, four more names have been added to the group.

Introducing our 2023 Hall of Fame Class. — Pittsburgh Pirates (@Pirates) April 20, 2023

"As an organization, we are proud of the contributions and impact these four men have made both on and off the field for the Pirates, the city of Pittsburgh and our fans," said Pirates Chairman, Bob Nutting. "Not only are they all World Champions, they have remained pillars in our community for many years. It will be an honor to celebrate each of them later this season at their induction into the Pittsburgh Pirates Hall of Fame."

Elroy Face

Elroy Face spent 15 years as a pitcher with the Pirates and is said to be known as the 'pioneer of modern day relief pitching' and a member of the 1960 World Series winning team.

Bob Friend

Also a member of the 1960 World Series winning team, Bob Friend leads the Pirates all-time in starts, innings pitched, and strikeouts.

Dick Groat

A third inductee this year from the 1960 World Series winning team, Dick Groat was a three-time All-Star and led the league in batting average the season the Pirates were world champions.

Kent Tekulve

A member of the 1979 World Series winning team, Kent Tekulve ranks first all-time in saves by a Pirates pitcher since 1969.

All four former players will be honored with a pregame ceremony ahead of the team's game against the Chicago Cubs on Saturday, August 26.