Pittsburgh Pet Expo returns to David L. Lawrence Convention Center

This weekend marks the return of the Pittsburgh Pet Expo at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center.

Attendees and their pets will be able to visit hundreds of different booths, watch competitions, demonstrations, contests, and maybe even adopt a new best friend.

"You can do some early Christmas shopping for the pet lover in your life. We have 300 vendors with a lot of cool stuff they can go home with. We also have some adoption organizations here to kind of get the ball rolling if you're looking for a new furry friend. We have competitions here to watch. We have educational seminars. We have a lot of stuff to do, and the most important thing is, you can bring your pet with you, which a lot of places you can't do that," said show director Rocco Lamanna.

Those interested in attending who missed Saturday's event can also attend Sunday's showing. The event begins at 10 a.m.