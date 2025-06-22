Shooting in Pittsburgh's Perry South neighborhood sends woman to hospital

Pittsburgh police are investigating an early-morning shooting in the city's Perry South neighborhood.

At approximately 4:45 a.m. Sunday, police from Zone 1 were patrolling in the area of Perrysville Avenue and North Charles Street when officers heard shots being fired in the vicinity.

Subsequent ShotSpotter alerts indicated nineteen rounds were fired, according to police.

Officers then located a woman in the 2600 block of Perrysville Avenue with a grazing gunshot wound. Officers rendered aid before the woman was transported to an area hospital in stable condition.

No arrests have been made at this time. An investigation is ongoing.