Man in stable condition after Perry South shooting

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A man is in stable condition after being shot in Pittsburgh's Perry South neighborhood on Thursday.

Police responded to a ShotSpotter alert for the 2500 block of Maple Ave. around 6:15 p.m., Pittsburgh Public Safety said. Officers found a man shot in the leg.

He was taken to a local hospital for treatment, officials said.

The victim told police someone in a dark-colored SUV shot him. The driver of the vehicle fled in an unknown direction. Police are investigating.