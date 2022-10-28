Watch CBS News
Local News

Man in stable condition after Perry South shooting

/ CBS Pittsburgh

KDKA News Update PM: October 27, 2022
KDKA News Update PM: October 27, 2022 02:14

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A man is in stable condition after being shot in Pittsburgh's Perry South neighborhood on Thursday.

Police responded to a ShotSpotter alert for the 2500 block of Maple Ave. around 6:15 p.m., Pittsburgh Public Safety said. Officers found a man shot in the leg. 

He was taken to a local hospital for treatment, officials said. 

The victim told police someone in a dark-colored SUV shot him. The driver of the vehicle fled in an unknown direction. Police are investigating. 

First published on October 27, 2022 / 10:16 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.