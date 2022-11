PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A 15-year-old boy was shot in Pittsburgh's Perry North neighborhood on Wednesday.

Police said the boy was shot in the face on Baytree Street around 4:45 p.m. He is in stable condition.

Police said the "preliminary investigation reveals that the cause is accidental."

— Pittsburgh Police (@PghPolice) November 23, 2022

Law enforcement is investigating.