At least 30 cats rescued from Pittsburgh home that smelled like "ammonia and death"

Several organizations are working to help dozens of cats rescued from a home in Pittsburgh's Perry North neighborhood.

Officials said at least 60 cats have been living in bad conditions in and around the home on Franklin Road. Now, a rescue operation with the Bureau of Animal Care and Control and local organizations is ongoing.

"The smell coming from that house is by far the worst I have ever experienced, to the point where you cannot breathe," said Anna Montano, owner of Whisker Wonderland and Cat Lounge in Pittsburgh, on Monday.

Montano said she received a message from a neighbor about the big cat problem on July 10. She said she did not hesitate to help.

"I saw at least 10 to 15 cats just in the front there, waiting on the porch," Montano said. "The neighbors had been kind enough to put some food out and water out for them."

A Pittsburgh Bureau of Police spokesperson said the conditions inside the home necessitated an emergency rescue of the animals. Sixty cats were living at the home: 30 inside and 30 outside.

Animal Care and Control was alerted to the cat problem on July 9, and its rescue operation began on July 10. The plan is for operations to continue until every cat is rescued. As of Monday night, 30 cats had been rescued.

Sources say the woman who lived here was taken to the hospital by ambulance before the rescue. No charges have been filed so far.

"I just can't imagine what those animals are going through without having anything to eat, or drink and then being in fumes," Montano said. "It smells like ammonia and death."

Officers are expected to return to the home on Tuesday to continue work.