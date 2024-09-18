When should Pittsburgh-area residents check out the fall foliage?

The best time to see Pennsylvania's fall foliage

The best time to see Pennsylvania's fall foliage

The best time to see Pennsylvania's fall foliage

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Sunday marks the first day of fall, and in a few weeks, the leaves will be filled with color, but when should you take the trip to check out the foliage?

Pops of colors are already showing up in the Laurel Highlands and the rest of Somerset County. Forester Dave Planinsek with the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources said it's because of the higher elevations.

"We're going to see fall colors starting in the east, so starting in the Laurel Highlands and moving towards the west," Planinsek said.

He said the leaves are beginning to turn earlier than normal due to the recent dry conditions.

"Our trees that are less drought-tolerant, our birches, our cherries, our maple trees, they're turning a little bit earlier because of the lack of rain," Planinsek said.

However, don't take the trek to see the foliage just yet.

According to Explore Fall, our region will see peak colors in mid-to-late October. It reveals a detailed timeline on its website, similar to Planinsek's predictions.

Planinsek said to plan for peak foliage in the Highlands during the first week of October. He expects it to spread to Allegheny and the extreme southwestern counties after Oct. 15.

Either way, no matter when we see red, yellow, and orange leaves, he said we're on track for a nice palette of colors this season.

"The conditions that really cause vivid fall color is cool nights, but not frosty nights, yet, cool nights, and then, bright sunny days," Planinsek said. "That's pretty much what we've been having here recently."

Now, get ready to hop in the car and take a ride.

"I just encourage everyone to get out and grab their camera and hiking boots and their family and friends, and go take a hike and enjoy it wherever you can," Planinsek said.

The first state fall foliage report is expected to be released on Sept. 26 and will be updated here every Thursday. To see the United States fall foliage map, click here.