Penguins stumble, lose 6-2 to Vegas Golden Knights

Pavel Dorofeyev had two goals and an assist and the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 6-2 on Thursday night.

Vegas, which had lost six of seven, snapped a three-game losing streak that dropped them to third place in the Pacific Division.

With Edmonton losing 7-2 in Dallas earlier in the night, the Golden Knights moved into sole possession of second place. The Penguins remained tied with the New York Islanders in the Metropolitan Division.

Clinging to a 3-2 lead after the first two periods, the Golden Knights scored twice on their first four shots of the third on goals from Dorofeyev and Jack Eichel to pull away.

Dorofeyev has a career-high 54 points, two more than last season.

Eichel added an assist to go along with his 24th goal of the season. He has six points in his last six games, and goals in three consecutive games.

Colton Sissons and Mitch Marner also scored for the Golden Knights, and Adin Hill made 24 saves. Marner also had an assist, while rookie Braeden Bowman finished with two assists.

Rickard Rakell and Ben Kindel scored for Pittsburgh, and Arturs Silovs stopped 11 shots.

The Penguins had wins in seven of their previous 10 games against Vegas (7-3-0), including a 5-0 victory in Pittsburgh on March 1, when the Knights lost captain Mark Stone to an upper-body injury.

Stone returned to the lineup Thursday night after a five-game absence.

Penguins: At Utah on Saturday night.

Golden Knights: Host Chicago on Saturday night.

