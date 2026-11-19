Jimmy Snuggerud and Dylan Holloway each scored twice as the St. Louis Blues beat the slumping Pittsburgh Penguins 5-2 on Thursday night.

Justin Barron also had a goal and Robert Thomas finished with three assists for the Blues, who have won four of five. Joel Hofer made 31 saves.

Rickard Rakell scored twice for the Penguins, who have lost seven of nine and are mired near the bottom of the Eastern Conference.

Snuggerud ended the second period with a goal and added his team-leading 12th in the third. St. Louis scored three times and outshot the Penguins 22-10 in the second period to take command.

The Blues are 9-0 when leading through two periods. They had five goals in their previous four games before breaking out for 13 combined in wins against Anaheim and Pittsburgh.

Holloway has a three-game point streak. Thomas, who has six points in his last two games, upped his career total to 344 assists — moving past Alex Pietrangelo for third in franchise history.

Jake Neighbours added two assists for St. Louis.

Evgeni Malkin had an assist for Pittsburgh and is tied with Bryan Trottier for 19th place in NHL history with 1,425 points. Kris Letang added an assist and is tied with Tampa Bay's Victor Hedman for the eighth-most points by a defenseman with one franchise.

Arturs Silovs stopped 28 shots for the Penguins, who had won six straight against St. Louis at home.

Rakell had the lone first-period goal, tipping in a shot from Trevor van Riemsdyk, who hadn't played since Oct. 10 because of a lower-body injury.

Goals by Barron, Holloway and Snuggerud gave the Blues a 3-1 lead through two periods.

Barron and Holloway scored shortly after St. Louis power plays expired, and Snuggerud put a rebound behind Silovs on an odd-man rush.

Blues: Host the New Jersey Devils on Saturday and play eight of their next nine games at home.

Penguins: Visit the Nashville Predators on Saturday.