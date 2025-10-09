Pittsburgh Penguins unveil new third jerseys

The Penguins unveiled new third jerseys in surprise fashion ahead of the team's home opener against the New York Islanders on Thursday night.

The new jerseys feature the team's trademark skating penguin as the crest on a "Penguins Gold" background, according to a media release from the team.

Jerseys also feature "a triangle shoulder patch, symbolic of Point State Park, which encompasses three river waves, a black monochromatic checker pattern and an igloo to pay homage to the team's original home."

PITTSBURGH, PA - OCTOBER 09: Evgeni Malkin #71 of the Pittsburgh Penguins celebrates his first period goal against the New York Islanders at PPG PAINTS Arena on October 9, 2025 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Joe Sargent/NHLI via Getty Images

Other details include three black stripes, which mimic Pittsburgh's three rivers, letters inspired by the trolley car system of the city, while the loop label on the bottom of the backside of the jersey shows an iconic yellow bridge, and a blue and white checker pattern from the Pittsburgh city flag on the inside collar with a seal flanking each side of the word "Pittsburgh."

The dominant jersey color, dubbed "Pittsburgh Gold," is a callback to Mario Lemieux's early playing days in the mid-1980s. "Pittsburgh Gold" was most recently worn as an alternate jersey during the 2018-19 season and at the 2017 Stadium Series versus the Philadelphia Flyers.

The Penguins will wear their third jerseys 11 times this season, including all nine Thursday home games, as well as Saturday, Nov. 22, against the Seattle Kraken and Sunday, April 5, against the defending Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers.

The full third jersey schedule can be seen below: