Pittsburgh Penguins trade for Nashville Predators' Mikael Granlund

By Michael Guise

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Penguins have made another trade on Wednesday.

Pittsburgh has acquired Nashville Predators forward Mikael Granlund in exchange for a 2023 second-round pick, the team announced. 

"Mikael is a versatile forward, able to play either wing or center, and contribute offensively," Penguins general manager Ron Hextall said in a release. "He has experience on both the power play and penalty kill and can add options to our lineup."  

In 58 games this season, Granlund has nine goals and 27 assists. He is signed through the 2024-25 season 

Earlier on Wednesday, the Penguins traded Teddy Blueger to Vegas.

