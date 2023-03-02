Watch CBS News
Pittsburgh Penguins trade Teddy Blueger to Vegas Golden Knights for Peter DiLiberatore and draft pick

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Teddy Blueger is on the move.

On Wednesday, the Penguins traded the forward to the Vegas Golden Knights for defenseman Peter DiLiberatore and a 2024 third-round pick.

"We are grateful for everything that Teddy has done for this team and the organization over the past 10 years," Penguins general manager Ron Hextall said in a release. "He was one of our most reliable penalty killers and a consummate professional. We wish him nothing but the best going forward."  

DiLiberatore, 22, is a former 2018 sixth-round pick of the Knights and is signed through the 2022-23 season. The team said he will report to the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins.

