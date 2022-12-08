Penguins' head physician says it's not risky for Letang to play hockey after 2nd stroke

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The Pittsburgh Penguins' head physician said he doesn't believe playing hockey has been risky for star defenseman Kris Letang after he suffered a second stroke last week.

The Penguins gave an update on Letang Thursday, who was on the ice for practice. The team said he'll be day to day after the stroke, which had taken him out of the lineup "indefinitely."

Letang was born with a small hole in his heart, which is apparent in all people but usually closes on its own in most. A Cleveland Clinic expert said the hole can be found in about one out of five people.

"Certainly it is not the sport that created this problem for him," Dr. Dharmesh Vyas said.

"We don't think that playing the sport itself is risky for him," he added.

Letang's first stroke in 2014 sidelined him for two months, but Vyas said this stroke was much smaller and symptoms have resolved quicker.

"He's always surprised us with how well he heals," Vyas said. "We don't think this is accelerated in any way, we're taking all the right precautions to make sure he is safe to go out and play. And when that time comes, we'll let him go back to playing his sport."