First-ever Goalie Games fundraising event takes place at Hunt Armory

A fundraising event was held Friday night in Shadyside aimed at hockey fans: the first-ever Goalie Games.

Local goaltenders dressed in full gear went head-to-head in a game that included two periods, an intermission game with some youth hockey players, and ending it with a shootout.

Stanley Cup champion Ken Wregget, with other Penguins alumni like Colby Armstrong and Ryan Malone, were among those competing in the Goalie Game.

"This will be interesting," said a laughing Malone. "I really don't know what to expect."

Participants say they're honored to do this to raise money for youth hockey.

"Just love seeing the community come out for a great cause," said Malone. "Everyone deserves an opportunity to play this great game. So many different values that can be taught. And not only in hockey, but all team sports, and we're just happy to give back to the community here."

"It's fun, it's camaraderie," said Tim Baker. "All of us goalies get around and it's fun. We were in the locker room telling some tall tales of saves we allegedly made, and it's just fun camaraderie and a great cause so it's a win-win."

Hockey fans filled the Hunt Armory Ice Rink to watch the game and bid on silent auction items like Penguins jerseys, some hockey helmets and Pirates tickets.

The goal was to raise $25,000 for youth hockey and they more than doubled that before even counting the auction items.