Penguins to host annual Fan Appreciation Night celebration during final home game against Capitals

Garrett Behanna
Digital Producer, CBS Pittsburgh.
Garrett Behanna is a digital producer for CBS Pittsburgh who has been with the KDKA team since May 2022.
The Pittsburgh Penguins will host the always-popular Fan Appreciation Night celebration during and after the team's final home game against the Washington Capitals on April 17.

The final home game has become a popular attraction for fans because of the 'shirts off their backs' giveaway, where lucky fans win players' game-worn jerseys. All fans in attendance may have the opportunity to win a game-worn jersey.

Game-worn jerseys will be authenticated with an official hologram and a dated patch stitched on the inside bottom hem, according to a media release from the Penguins. This year's jerseys will be worn on Sunday, April 13, against the Boston Bruins.

Scratch cards will be distributed to all fans in attendance for a chance to win other prizes, including autographed pucks, PensGear gift certificates, and a Penguins jersey signed by Sidney Crosby.

Fans will also have the opportunity to enter to win other prizes throughout the night, including a $500 DICK'S Sporting Goods or Burgatory gift card and one year of Mega Millions lottery tickets courtesy of the Pennsylvania Lottery.

Game time is set for 7:00 p.m. Doors open at 5:30 p.m.

