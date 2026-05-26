Pittsburgh Penguins re-sign Evgeni Malkin to 1-year contract extension

The Pittsburgh Penguins have re-signed longtime forward Evgeni Malkin to a one-year contract, keeping him in Pittsburgh through the 2026-27 season.

The contract carries an average annual value of $5.5 million, according to a press release from the team.

Malkin, 39, is a three-time Stanley Cup Champion and one of the most decorated players in Pittsburgh Penguins history. Over the course of his 20-year career, all of which has been spent in Pittsburgh, he has cemented himself among the franchise's all-time leaders, ranking in the top three in nearly every major statistical category, including games played (1,269, second), goals (533, third), assists (874, third), points (1,407, third), power-play goals (187, third), game-winning goals (89, second) and overtime goals (14, second).

This is a developing story and will be updated.