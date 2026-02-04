Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Caleb Jones suspended 20 games for performance enhancing substance

Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Caleb Jones has been suspended 20 games for using a performance enhancing substance, the NHL announced on Wednesday.

The league said Jones will be suspended without pay for violating the terms of the NHL/NHLPA Performance Enhancing Substances Program.

In a statement, Penguins general manager Kyle Dubas said Jones informed the organization this week that he tested positive for a performance enhancing substance. At the time, Dubas said Jones didn't know what he had taken was a prohibited substance.

"Throughout the process, Caleb has been forthcoming with the organization as to how he believes the positive test occurred," Dubas' statement said. "Caleb takes full responsibility for his actions, despite him being unaware that what he consumed was a prohibited substance at the time."

The NHL said Jones' suspension is accompanied by mandatory referral to a player assistance program for evaluation and possible treatment.

While the league declined to comment further, the Penguins said that Jones will follow all NHL and NHLPA protocols related to his suspension.

Jones was placed on injured reserve in October. He was expected to miss about eight weeks with a lower-body injury. Last month, he was assigned to the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins on a conditioning loan.

"Caleb has the full support of the Penguins organization, and we look forward to welcoming him back to the ice when he is cleared," Dubas said.