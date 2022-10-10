Pittsburgh Penguins assign Ty Smith, Mark Friedman to AHL

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The Pittsburgh Penguins looked to have made their final transactions ahead of the regular season opener.

Today, the team re-assigned defensemen Ty Smith and Mark Friedman to the AHL, it was announced via a press release.

"Smith, 22, completed his second NHL season in 2021-22, appearing in 66 games and recording five goals, 15 assists, and 20 points while averaging 17:30 minutes of time-on-ice per game with the New Jersey Devils. His 66 games played, five goals, 45 hits, and 73 blocked shots were all career bests," the release said.

"Friedman, 26, played a career-high 26 games for Pittsburgh last year, recorded one goal, four assists, and five points, and added one goal in six playoff games. The defenseman also skated in two games for the WBS Penguins in 2021-22," per the press release.

With both defenders now on the other side of Pennsylvania, 23-year-old, P.O Joseph, is slated to be in Pittsburgh's starting defensive unit, presumably alongside veteran Jan Rutta.

However, head coach Mike Sullivan will make the final call when Pittsburgh battles the Arizona Coyotes on Oct. 13 at PPG Paints Arena.