Penguins' six-game winning streak snapped with 3-2 loss to Ottawa Senators

Claude Giroux scored with just over five minutes remaining in the third period and the Ottawa Senators beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 3-2 on Monday night.

Giroux skated in on goal, was tripped by Erik Karlsson and went hard into the post. The net lifted off its moorings, but officials determined the puck crossed the line first at 14:52.

Giroux, a longtime Philadelphia Flyer, tied Alex Ovechkin for the most points against Pittsburgh by an active player. He has 23 goals and 78 points in 72 games against the Penguins.

Ottawa's Tim Stutzle scored in his third straight game and Michael Amadio scored his first goal since Dec. 11 at Columbus. Stutzle has four goals in his last five games.

Linus Ullmark made 14 saves for the Senators, who won their fourth straight game. Ottawa has points in nine of its last 11 games overall. Ullmark joined Tony Esposito and Bob Froese as the only goalies in NHL history to win each of their first eight games against Pittsburgh.

Tommy Novak scored for Pittsburgh, and Egor Chinakhov added a goal and an assist. Chinakhov has seven goals in 16 games with Pittsburgh since he was traded from Columbus. Evgeni Malkin continued a six-game point streak with an assist.

Arturs Silovs stopped 28 shots for the Penguins, who had their six-game win streak halted. The Penguins also had a nine-game point streak snapped. Pittsburgh has points in 16 of its last 20 games overall.

Ottawa outshot Pittsburgh 31-16, including a 9-3 margin in the second period, the second-fewest in a period this season for the Penguins.

Amadio and Stutzle scored Ottawa's first two goals off Pittsburgh turnovers.

Senators: Continue a three-game trip Tuesday at Carolina.

Penguins: Visit the New York Islanders on Tuesday.

