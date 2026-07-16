Pittsburgh Penguins' 2026-27 schedule begins in Philadelphia, season expands to 84 games

The Pittsburgh Penguins announced their 2026-27 schedule, and it begins right where it ended last year in game six of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, in Philadelphia against the Flyers.

The Penguins will open the season on Wednesday, September 30, against the Flyers at Xfinity Mobile Arena at 7:30 p.m.

Just a couple of days later, the Penguins will return home for their home opener against the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday, October 3, at 7 p.m.

Saturday night games in Pittsburgh

During the first full month of the season, the Penguins will have three Saturday night home games. Beginning with the aforementioned home opener on October 3, the Penguins will welcome the Dallas Stars on October 10, and the Nashville Predators on October 24.

All three games are scheduled for 7 p.m.

In total, during the 2026-27 season, the Penguins will play 10 Saturday night games at PPG Paints Arena.

Opponents on Saturday night include the Flyers, defending Stanley Cup champion Carolina Hurricanes, Washington Capitals, Vancouver Canucks, New Jersey Devils, Toronto Maple Leafs, and Ottawa Senators.

Stanley Cup reunions and holiday celebrations

While an official date has not been set, the Penguins' promotional video says that the team will hold a 10-year anniversary celebration of the franchise's 2017 Stanley Cup victory in January 2027.

On November 14, when the Penguins welcome the Ottawa Senators to PPG Paints Arena, the team will hold its Penguins Hall of Fame night game, where they will induct the class of 2026. Last season, the Penguins announced the physical return of the Penguins Hall of Fame and inducted legends such as Ron Francis, Kevin Stevens, Eddie Johnston, and Scotty Bowman.

While the team has not confirmed who will be inducted in the 2026 class, they have said that players Tom Barrasso, Jaromir Jagr, Chris Kunitz, and Larry Murphy, along with builders Jim Rutherford and the late Ray Shero, will be inducted in future classes.

The Penguins will also hold games in and around the holidays this season. The Penguins' Thanksgiving Eve game returns this season as they will take on the Calgary Flames on November 25, and they will also play the Toronto Maple Leafs on November 28, the Saturday after Thanksgiving.

On New Year's Day, the Penguins will welcome the Minnesota Wild to town for a 6 p.m. game at PPG Paints Arena.

Following the Pittsburgh St. Patrick's Day Parade on March 13, the Penguins will take on the Washington Capitals.

Two more games this NHL season

This year, the NHL regular season has expanded to 84 games from 82 games. The NHL moved to an 82-game schedule since the 1995-96 season, but between 1992 and 1994, the NHL did have an 84-game schedule.

Now, with an 84-game schedule, the Penguins will play each Metropolitan Division team four times, each Western Conference team twice, and each Atlantic Division team three times.