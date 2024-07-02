Pittsburgh Penguins announce 2024-25 regular season schedule

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- After announcing their home opener against the New York Rangers on Monday, the Pittsburgh Penguins have unveiled their regular season schedule for the 2024-25 season.

Following the season-opening game against the Rangers, the Penguins will play seven of their next nine games on the road from Oct. 10-26, before returning home to play 14 home games in a 20-game stretch from Oct. 29 through Dec. 10, per a media release from the Penguins.

The Penguins will have a five-game homestand against the San Jose Sharks (Nov. 16), the Tampa Bay Lightning (Nov. 19), the Winnipeg Jets (Nov. 22), the first-ever matchup against the Utah Hockey Club (Nov. 23), and the Vancouver Canucks (Nov. 27).

Pittsburgh will play host to the Vancouver Canucks on Nov. 27 for the team's annual Thanksgiving Eve contest.

The defending Stanley Cup champions, the Florida Panthers, will visit PPG Paints Arena on Dec. 3 in their only visit to Pittsburgh this season.

The Penguins welcome their heated rivals, the Philadelphia Flyers, on Dec. 23, marking the first of two visits to the Steel City.

The longstanding rivalry between Alex Ovechkin and Sidney Crosby will be reignited on Feb. 22, 2025, during a Saturday afternoon clash with the Washington Capitals.

Towards the end of the campaign, the 2023-24 Calder Trophy winner, Connor Bedard, and the Chicago Blackhawks will make their only trip to Pittsburgh on April 8, 2025.

The Penguins' schedule has 14 sets of back-to-back games, beginning with the first two games of the season, versus the New York Rangers and the Detroit Red Wings on Oct. 9 and 10, respectively.

Pittsburgh will face each Metropolitan Division opponent four times (two home games and two road contests), each Western Conference opponent twice (one home game and one road game), and each Atlantic Division opponent three times.

To view the complete 2024-25 schedule, click here.