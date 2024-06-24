Pittsburgh parks director takes blame for rehiring terminated employee paid with PayPal

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- It's been a mystery: how did the city come to rehire a terminated employee only to see him arrested for an act of antisemitic vandalism? And why was he paid under the table by PayPal instead of by check?

In emails obtained by KDKA Investigates through a right-to-know request, the city parks director takes full responsibility for hiring this terminated employee and then paying Mario Ashkar by PayPal. But the city controller still has lingering questions about this whole affair.

When police arrested former city employee Mario Ashkar in connection with antisemitic vandalism on the North Side, questions arose.

Why did the city parks department rehire Ashkar when the public safety department terminated him for poor performance only months before? And why did the parks department pay him through PayPal instead of city check?

In the emails, parks director Kathryn Vargas falls on her sword, writing, "At the end of the day I did authorize Mario working for us and I am the only person to blame if there is a problem with our having worked with him."

But Controller Rachael Heisler, who initiated the investigation, says the matter doesn't end there.

"Saying you're responsible does not clear up the questions that are outstanding as it relates to this matter and I think that full cooperation should be expected moving forward," Heisler said.

The emails show Vargas hired Ashkar in May of 2023 despite a termination letter written to him six months before by Public Director Lee Schmidt: "As you know, since June 6, 2022, we have repeatedly discussed your performance and behavior deficiencies with you."

Other emails state Ashkar did not return badges, keys and electronics to the city after his firing and another public safety official questions why he was rehired as a special events contractor. Vargas only says she came to know Ashkar in his previous role with the city.

"I met Mario through the Farmers Markets so I do not have any personal, social or professional affiliation with him that existed before/or after our working with Mario."

The Gainey administration isn't commenting, saying it's referred the entire matter over to the Office of Municipal Investigations. But Heisler says Vargas' accounting doesn't add up and the emails shed little light on why the parks department paid Ashkar through PayPal.

"I want to find out how this person became a contractor to the city in the spring of last year. I want to find out why this person began being paid and receiving compensation as a contractor through PayPal instead of via check," Heisler.

Heisler is awaiting the results of the OMI investigation and conducting her own audit to see if these missteps go beyond the missteps of one director and whether changes need to implemented.

KDKA-TV producer Tory Wegerski contributed to this report.