Pittsburgh controller raises questions about $18,000 payment to former city employee

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh City Council on Wednesday refused to authorize a final payment to a former city employee accused in connection with a series of antisemitic incidents on the North Side.

Pittsburgh Controller Rachael Heisler this week raised alarms about payments to Mario Ashkar, who until his arrest had been working as a consultant to the Department of Parks and Recreation. KDKA Investigates confirmed Ashkar was fired from the Public Safety Department in December 2022 but then hired to provide support services to the Department of Parks and Recreation five months later.

Police arrested and charged Ashkar on April 23 in connection with a series of antisemitic incidents culminating in the painting of a slogan from Nazi Germany on a sidewalk in the Mexican War Streets in front of a Jewish woman's home.

It was Heisler who found Askar to be a former city employee being improperly paid as a consultant to the Department of Parks and Recreation through the city's p-card, or credit card, system.

The city says it paid him $18,000 over the past year for helping organize the farmers markets, but on Wednesday council declined to make the final payment of $1,200 after Heisler said she could find no documentation of work performed.

"It appears in the initial paperwork that there was no application submitted to do this contracting work," Heisler said. "I can't find a formal job description. I haven't seen anything with hours. So, we'd like to uncover how this came to be."

The Gainey administration on Tuesday conceded the payments violated procedures and Ashkar should have been given a professional services contract. Maria Montaño, the mayor's communications director, said the city is reviewing p-card procedures and disciplining the employees involved.

"We are working to make sure that this doesn't happen and let residents know that we take these issues seriously," Montaño said.

But Heisler is digging deeper into why if the city fired Ashkar in December 2022 did it hire him as a contractor five months later. Sources told KDKA-TV that Ashkar was fired as a special events coordinator with the Public Safety Department for poor performance, absenteeism and other issues.

According to his Facebook page, Ashkar performs as a drag queen under the name Princess Jafar and the same sources say one reason for his firing was that he staged a personal photo shoot for his drag persona in the City-County Building when he was supposed to be at work.

Heisler says p-card records show the $18,000 was paid to the PayPal account of "Princessjaf."

Heisler wants to know what discussions, if any, the Gainey Administration officials had about bringing Ashkar back.

"I'd like to see all paperwork that was submitted," Heisler said. "Invoices, copies of emails going back and forth."

Montaño defended the rehiring of Ashkar as a contractor. She said the fact that Ashkar did not perform well in one position did not mean he would not do well in another role. Heisler says her investigation is continuing.