Pittsburgh Parks Conservancy hosting Kids Day at Schenley Plaza
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Sunday is kids day in Schenley Plaza!
Happening today from noon until 4 p.m., there will be plenty of free activities for kids.
That in includes balloon artists, crafts, special performances, and free rides on the PNC Carousel!
Kids day is sponsored by Eat 'n Park and you can get a full list of times and events at this link.
