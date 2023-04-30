Watch CBS News
Pittsburgh Parks Conservancy hosts clean-up event at Emerald View Park

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A local organization is trying to keep the city clean, one park at a time.

On Saturday, the Explorer's Club of Pittsburgh and the Pittsburgh Parks Conservancy hosted a clean-up event at Emerald View Park.

The event was a closed volunteer effort, but people were able to observe.

Over the last three decades, volunteers have removed old car parts, traffic cones, spin scooters, and even furniture, like couches and mattresses.

This volunteer initiative has been going on since 2016.

First published on April 29, 2023 / 10:25 PM

